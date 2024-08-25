Hybrid Yaris Cross attractive deals offered

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) continues to push its campaign toward carbon neutrality through attractive offers for its Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) model, the Yaris Cross.

Bring home a brand-new Yaris Cross this August through flexible payment options. Get the 1.5 S HEV CVT variant for a downpayment of only P240,600 under the Pay Low option.

This option offers customers downpayments as low as 15 percent with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months payment terms.

The same variant is available through straight cash option. Customers who pay through this option get a discount of P100,000.

The 1.5 G CVT gas variant is also available for a monthly payment of only P13,220 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50 percent downpayment at 60 months amortization.

Customers who opt to purchase the 1.5 V CVT variant in cash can get a P20,000 discount on their brand-new unit.

Other Toyota models such as the Hilux 4x4 2.8 Conquest A/T is also available at a downpayment of P311,700 or a discount of P100,000 for straight cash payment.

The Vios 1.3 J M/T can be purchased at a monthly payment of only P8,038, while the XLE CVT variant is available for straight cash payment with a P60,000 discount.