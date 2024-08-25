Hybrid Yaris Cross attractive deals offered

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) continues to push its campaign toward carbon neutrality through attractive offers for its Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) model, the Yaris Cross.
Bring home a brand-new Yaris Cross this August through flexible payment options. Get the 1.5 S HEV CVT variant for a downpayment of only P240,600 under the Pay Low option.
This option offers customers downpayments as low as 15 percent with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years and no chattel mortgage at 60 months payment terms.
The same variant is available through straight cash option. Customers who pay through this option get a discount of P100,000.
The 1.5 G CVT gas variant is also available for a monthly payment of only P13,220 under the Pay Light option, which offers customers low monthly plans with 50 percent downpayment at 60 months amortization.
Customers who opt to purchase the 1.5 V CVT variant in cash can get a P20,000 discount on their brand-new unit.
Other Toyota models such as the Hilux 4x4 2.8 Conquest A/T is also available at a downpayment of P311,700 or a discount of P100,000 for straight cash payment.
The Vios 1.3 J M/T can be purchased at a monthly payment of only P8,038, while the XLE CVT variant is available for straight cash payment with a P60,000 discount.
Free periodic maintenance service
All brand-new Raize, Veloz, Rush, and select models of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux purchased during the promo period are entitled to a free periodic maintenance service (PMS) up to the 20,000-kilometer check-up.
The free PMS can be availed within 24 months from the release date of the vehicle.
Owners of a brand-new Lite Ace sold and released during the promo period also get a special PMS package. Customers will only need to pay P1,999 per PMS up to the 40,000 km check-up. The special price is valid up to 24 months following the release of the vehicle.
Another way to own the Yaris Cross is to trade in an old Toyota for a brand-new unit.
Get a P25,000 rebate when you trade in your old Vios, Innova, Fortuner or Hilux for a brand-new Yaris Cross 1.5 S HEV CVT, 1.5 V CVT or 1.5 G CVT.
A P15,000 rebate is also available for those who will trade in their old Wigo, Rush, Raize, Veloz or Avanza for a Yaris Cross.
Other Toyota models such as the Wigo, Veloz, and select variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova, Fortuner and Hilux are entitled to a free one-year comprehensive insurance provided by Toyota Insure when purchased during the promo period.
The free one-year insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage, loss/theft, excess bodily injury, property damage, acts of nature, and includes emergency roadside assistance.
All brand-new Vios G and XLE bought from authorized Toyota dealerships also get a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000 km, whichever comes first.
Begin your journey toward a carbon neutral future today! Promo runs until 31 August only. Check out the full mechanics, offers, and participating models here: https://www.toyota.com.ph/promos/AugustDeals.