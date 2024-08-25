History is important in developing national language, linguist says

Arthur P. Casanova, chairman of the Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF), said that the current condition of languages in the Philippines can be attributed to its rich cultural heritage dating back to more than 300 years ago, under Spanish rule. In a lecture held at the University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) Miguel de Benavides Library on 22 August, he lauded the exhibit labeled Nebrija en Filipinas, saying that it can help in understanding the development of grammar in the country.
“I learned from this program [Nebrija en Filipinas] that the dictionaries and grammar printed during these years by Nebrija were a really good start of researches on the reading languages,” he said.
Casanova added that the Philippines has at least 135 languages, linking it to the country’s rich historical background.
With the Philippines celebrating National Language Month this August, the KWF head, who was also once a faculty member of the UST College of Education, emphasized the benefits of research and other efforts in safeguarding native languages in the far-flung areas of the country.
The Philippines has been under Spanish rule for 333 years, impacting culture and development.
For Marlon James Sales, an associate professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, Spanish colonialism can be linked to a harsh and tyrannical type of leadership.
“Every time we study Spanish colonialism in the Philippines, it is not unusual to encounter references about an oppressive cultural environment that promoted ignorance in favor of a reactionary religion,” he said during the lecture.
The Nebrija en Filipinas exhibit features century-old dictionaries and other grammar manuals that show the early stage of language in the country. Inside the exhibit, the natural wear-and-tear of the documents and early dictionaries are very visible inside the glass cases. However, the titles and its contents are still visible.
Some of the featured items in the exhibit are Hymnorum Recognitio by Antonio de Nebrija, which contains Latin writings in prose and verses, and Diccionario Bisaya-Español, Tercera edicion, an early Visayan-Spanish and Spanish-Visayan dictionary which was made by the Augustinian recollect Juan Felix de la Encarnación. Earlier this year, the works of Antonio de Nebrija were also displayed in Intramuros. The exhibit is currently on view at the Miguel de Benavides Library of UST in Manila and runs until 22 November.