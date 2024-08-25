History is important in developing national language, linguist says

Casanova added that the Philippines has at least 135 languages, linking it to the country’s rich historical background.

With the Philippines celebrating National Language Month this August, the KWF head, who was also once a faculty member of the UST College of Education, emphasized the benefits of research and other efforts in safeguarding native languages in the far-flung areas of the country.

The Philippines has been under Spanish rule for 333 years, impacting culture and development.

For Marlon James Sales, an associate professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman, Spanish colonialism can be linked to a harsh and tyrannical type of leadership.

“Every time we study Spanish colonialism in the Philippines, it is not unusual to encounter references about an oppressive cultural environment that promoted ignorance in favor of a reactionary religion,” he said during the lecture.