Herlene Budol natawa sa isang tatay sa pista

Vice Ganda nagluksa sa pagkamatay ng first fur baby

Labis na nalungkot ang “It’s Showtime” host na si Vice Ganda sa pagpanaw ng kanyang first fur baby.

Sa kanyang Instagram at Facebook post ay nagbigay ng tribute si Vice Ganda sa kanyang pet dog na si Chip In at inalala ang happy memories nila:

“My Dearest Chip In,

“You have been with me for more than 6 years. You were my first fur baby. You were my source of joy when i was so down. You made me look forward to coming home from a very exhausting day. You stayed beside me when i was lonely. You listened to me when i was upset. You kissed me when i was crying. When u were sick i asked you to fight because i was not ready to lose you. I was too weak. It would break me. And you made sure to survive. We were so happy. I knew you fought hard enough to stay with me. But today i guess it’s really time to say goodbye and let you run and play in heaven,” say ni Vice Ganda.

“Im so sad. Been crying since morning. I didnt know that losing a fur baby would hurt this much. I realized you were not just a dog. You were my baby. My family. My true friend. You gave me so much love. And i loved you with all my heart. I thank God for you,” dagdag pa niya.