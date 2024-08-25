H1 milk yield, imports grow

The local milk industry posted positive growth during the first quarter of the year, noting an increase in production and exports.

From January to June, the net supply reached 1.647 million metric tons, which is 12.7 percent higher than the 1.461 million MT volume at the same time last year.

Likewise, the local milk output climbed from 13.94 thousand MT in the first half of 2023 to 16.02 thousand MT in 2024, equating to a 15 percent rise, with exports expanding by 27.5 percent.

However, the National Dairy Authority (NDA) said imports increased by 12.9 percent.

“Milk and dairy product imports grew by 12.9 percent, from 1.464 million metric tons in 2023 to 1.65 million metric tons in 2024,” the statement read, noting that despite the volume increase, the value of these imports decreased by 9.2 percent, from $40.78 billion to $37.01 billion.

Most imported product

Skim milk powder had the largest share of imports at almost 40 percent, followed by other milk powders and ready-to-drink milk, which comprised 17 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

An estimated 31 percent of the total dairy import value was sourced from New Zealand, followed by the United States and Indonesia, with 23 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Meantime, milk exports increased from 16.5 thousand metric tons (MT) last year to 21.03 thousand MT this year.

Gross earnings in the dairy sector saw a substantial 23.6 percent increase, reaching P879.88 million for the period.

According to the NDA, major export products included cream (17 percent), cheese (16 percent), whole milk powder (7 percent), and skim milk powder (6 percent), with Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the leading markets, accounting for 19 percent and 13 percent of the total export value, respectively.

“Gross earnings in the dairy sector saw a substantial 23.6 percent increase, reaching P879.88 million for the period,” the dairy agency said.