Green workers: Our modern heroes in ecological stewardship

History books celebrate heroes, their sacrifices immortalized in tales of valor. Traditionally, we view heroes as figures with remarkable qualities: steadfast courage, exceptional leadership, patriotism, personal sacrifices for others’ well-being, a visionary outlook, resilience in times of adversity, and the ability to inspire greatness in others.

In popular culture, heroes are often portrayed as larger-than-life figures, who don capes and colorful costumes, save lives and demonstrate deep compassion. They inspire audiences to pursue their dreams and ambitions with bravery and hope.

However, as the world evolves and new challenges arise, so does our understanding of heroism. Today, our concept of heroes includes those who contribute in equally vital ways. From soldiers on the battlefront and fire volunteers in communities to teachers in far-flung areas and our fellow Filipinos working overseas — these modern heroes share a common desire to make a positive impact on people’s lives and contribute to our country’s socio-economic well-being.

In the fight against climate change — the most pressing governance challenge of our time — modern heroes have also surfaced. The Philippines ranks high among the most vulnerable nations to the global climate crisis. The country faces some of the world’s most severe climate-related hazards — rising sea levels, intensifying storms, floods and droughts. We have witnessed and experienced firsthand the impacts of extreme weather events that threaten food security, displace communities and worsen social inequalities. These hazards disrupt ecosystems and endanger humanity’s very existence.

Amid the climate crisis, a new kind of hero has emerged: the “green workers.”

Green workers — environmental activists, scientists and farmers — lead the fight against climate change, each contributing to the shared goal to protect our planet and secure our future. These unsung heroes play a crucial role in our collective effort to enhance adaptation and build resilience against climate challenges and preserve ecosystems that regulate temperatures, absorb carbon dioxide and reduce the severity of disasters.

Whether scientists in universities, activists in cities or farmers in the countryside, they bring the reality of the climate crisis to the forefront.

Environmental activists push for stronger climate policies, educate communities on sustainable practices, and advocate for policies that address the root causes of ecological degradation. Their activism drives change by holding governments and corporations accountable and rallying public support for climate action.

Scientists, on the other hand, develop innovative solutions to mitigate climate impacts as they provide the foundation for understanding climate change and developing strategies to combat it. Their research guides the development of technologies and practices that can mitigate climate impacts.

Equally important are the farmers who manage our green spaces that serve as vital carbon sinks, ensuring ecosystems remain healthy, support biodiversity and provide essential resources for survival.

However, these heroes cannot succeed alone. Their efforts require broad societal commitment. Governments, businesses, educational institutions, and individuals must all contribute to environmental sustainability. Policies promoting renewable energy, conservation and sustainable development are crucial for advancing climate governance, while businesses must adopt practices that minimize environmental impact. Education is key to this process, with schools, media and community organizations playing a vital role to build a more informed and engaged public.

While not everyone can be a green worker in the traditional sense, each of us can contribute to transformative climate action. Individuals can make lifestyle choices that reduce their carbon footprint. At the household level, promoting simple yet impactful ways to reduce energy consumption, support environmentally friendly policies, and spread awareness about the importance of climate action are all ways to make a difference. It’s crucial to help people understand the stakes at hand and see how their actions contribute to the broader effort.

This day offers a moment to honor both historical figures and modern-day heroes. It also provides an opportunity to recognize those shaping our future — the green workers fighting for an equitable and sustainable world.

Recognizing the heroism of green workers reminds us that the path to a sustainable future hinges upon our collective effort. It demands courage, resilience, and a willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good — qualities that define true heroes.

As we celebrate National Heroes Day, let us celebrate green workers who tirelessly dedicate their lives to provide us with food, secure our livelihoods and strive for a sustainable world. Their contributions are heroic in every sense, underscoring the importance of the ongoing battle against climate change, which requires sustained effort, innovation, and collaboration.

Together, we can build a world where heroism is not just a quality of the few but a responsibility of us all.

National Heroes Day is commemorated on the last Monday of August under Republic Act 9492.