Go demands crucial PhilHealth reforms

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to call on PhilHealth to implement crucial reforms to enhance healthcare services for Filipinos, despite the existence of excess funds.

“Recently, in a Senate hearing that I chaired as chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, we discovered that PhilHealth has an excess fund of approximately P500 billion that has been left unused. Consequently, P89.9 billion of this amount will now be transferred to the National Treasury,” Go stated.

“It is unacceptable to me that patients in dire need of medical assistance are struggling to receive support from the government while there are unused health funds available, which are being repurposed for other programs rather than being utilized for those in need,” he added.

Go’s reform push underscores the need to maximize existing resources to benefit all Filipinos who are PhilHealth members. He also advocates for lowering premium contributions, increasing case rates, expanding benefits, and revising the restrictive single period of confinement policy, which he finds unreasonable.

“I hope the PhilHealth leadership will realize that they are not a bank merely meant to accumulate funds. They should use these resources to better protect the health and lives of every Filipino in accordance with their mandate and the Universal Health Care Law,” Go emphasized.

In a radio interview on 24 August, Go expressed frustration with the single confinement policy, which he criticized as unrealistic. He highlighted flaws in the policy, noting that it denies coverage for recurring conditions, such as complications from pregnancy or recurring illnesses like diarrhea, which unfairly impacts patients needing repeated medical attention.

“I will not stop challenging PhilHealth’s single confinement policy. It is highly illogical and unacceptable. The so-called ‘no repeat sakit’ policy is absurd,” Go declared.

Go also highlighted the substantial, underutilized financial resources within PhilHealth: “It would be one thing if PhilHealth was underfunded, but they actually have an excess. Unfortunately, the Department of Finance has redirected part of these funds for other priority projects.”

“Legally, the funds are being managed correctly, but morally, it is wrong. PhilHealth funds are meant for health purposes, so they should be used for health,” he asserted.

Go has filed a legal injunction with the Supreme Court, seeking to prevent the transfer of funds to the National Treasury and ensure that PhilHealth uses its resources appropriately for health services.

Meanwhile, Go, in partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), launched the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" initiative at Sun City Suites in General Santos City on 23 August, providing crucial support to cooperatives in Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN).

The program granted P50,000 each to 23 cooperatives from Region 12 through the CDA’s Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which Go supported in the 2024 budget.

In addition to financial support, Go personally provided fare assistance, grocery packs, shirts, sports equipment, and other items to cooperative members. Select individuals also received bicycles, watches, shoes and mobile phones.