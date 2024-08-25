From chalk to flames: Eloisa’s leap of faith

At 35, Eloisa Veloria remains single, but her heart is fully invested in her newfound calling as a firefighter, a role she embraced after a challenging stint as a classroom teacher. Her journey to this point was anything but straightforward.

Once brimming with youthful ambition, Eloisa’s initial dream was to join the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

At just 17, she excelled in every aspect of the academy’s demanding admission test. Yet, as she prepared to embark on this path, an inner conflict led her to prioritize her passion for working with children and complete her degree in elementary education.

Her family, with a tradition of active careers in the tri-bureau, had high expectations, and her cousin’s encouragement to follow a path that could improve their family’s financial situation weighed heavily on her.

Driven by a desire to uplift their lives, Eloisa faced a harsh reality check when she failed her attempt to retake the PNPA test in her final year of high school.

“When I failed to get into the PNPA, I thought that teaching might be my calling,” she reflected.

Life as a teacher

Teaching was a bittersweet experience for Eloisa.

Eloisa’s day began at 6 a.m., teaching MAPEH (Music, Arts, PE and Health) to high school students and ended with grading papers and preparing visual aids. The routine was demanding, and despite her excitement, she felt nervous about teaching high school students, given her background in elementary education. While she was comfortable with Physical Education, music, color theory, and human anatomy were new challenges.

“I often sought advice from health teachers on how to cover topics like reproductive health,” she recalled.

In 2011, she moved to teaching fourth graders at her institution’s elementary campus. There, the stress of the job was balanced by the joy of working with enthusiastic and lively young students.

Despite the joy of nurturing young minds and the camaraderie of her students, she grappled with financial strain and professional disillusionment. The stress of low pay and administrative challenges pushed her to reconsider her path.

Her frustration culminated in a dramatic moment during a team-building event where she was left on the sidelines, grading papers while her peers enjoyed the activities she once loved.

Leap of faith

In March 2012, Eloisa took a courageous leap, resigning from her teaching position to chase a new dream. She faced setbacks and a year of unemployment before seizing an opportunity with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

“I didn’t pass the first time, so I studied on my own,” she said.

On her second attempt, she succeeded, completing a grueling two-month orientation program that included intense training and the required adoption of a man’s haircut.

“I didn’t cry when they cut my hair; I cried during the harsh training and the loss of my civilian identity,” Eloisa recalled. “There were humiliations, too, like the ‘reverse meal,’ where we had to drink a liter of water before eating, all while standing under the scorching sun.”

In July 2013, she completed the BFP’s six-month training and was officially assigned to the San Juan City Fire Station in January 2014.