Foul flyer

Unhygienic travelers can turn public commute ugly. A New Jersey Transit bus passenger triggered an onboard fight in Newark on 16 August. Passengers were treated to a live, slam-bang wrestling as the bus driver beat up and choked a straphanger for spitting on him.

Footage recorded by witnesses also showed the driver pinning the male passenger down to one of the seats by his neck before slamming him down in the middle of the aisle, the New York Post (NYP) reported.

Toron Walker was still punching the passenger when police stopped and boarded the bus at Court Street near Broad Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a statement to NYP. Both the driver and passenger were charged with aggravated assault.

The next day, a Delta Airline flight bound for Dublin, Ireland turned back to Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, USA to drop off an ex-professional football tackler for causing a disturbance.

Gosder Cherilus played as offensive lineman for the Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the National Football League. He didn’t beat or rough up a passenger during the flight. Instead, Cherilus allegedly urinated on another passenger.

When the plane arrived at Logan Airport, police arrested him for disturbing a flight crew and disorderly conduct, according to Boston 25 News.