Farmtri: The farmers’ app

Farmtri is a digital platform designed to support farmers by offering a variety of services and tools to enhance their productivity and efficiency. Primarily, it serves as a marketplace to sell produce directly to buyers, including consumers, businesses and retailers. With access to markets, farmers can get better prices for their products by cutting out middlemen.

The app also gives access to expert advice, agricultural best practices and updates on market trends to help farmers make informed decisions about their crops and livestock.

Supply chain management tools on Farmtri includes tracking inventory, managing orders and optimizing logistics to streamline operations and reduce waste. Other tools are for managing records and analyzing data to improve productivity and efficiency.

Some versions of the app provide access to financial services such as loans, insurance and subsidies. This can be crucial for farmers needing capital for expansion or managing risks.

Farmtri also provides accurate weather forecasts and agricultural advisories to help farmers plan their planting and harvesting more effectively.

Farmer subscribers can connect with each other to share experiences and collaborate on solutions to common problems.

Overall, Farmtri resources and tools help farmers become more efficient, financially viable and connected to broader markets.