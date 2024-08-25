EXO’s Chanyeol 1st EP out 28 Aug.

Chanyeol of K-pop group EXO will make his official solo debut with the EP Black Out on 28 August.

According to his agency SM Entertainment, the upcoming record will have six songs including the title track of the same name. The B-sides are “Hasta La Vista,” “Ease Up,” “Back Again,” “I’m on your side too” and “Clover.”

Black Out is Chanyeol’s first music release since his solo debut single “Good Enough” last October 2023 and “SSFW” in 2019. He went to debut in the sub-unit EXO-SC with bandmate Sehun in the same year with the album What a Life.

Chanyeol will kick off the Asia leg of his City-scape tour with two shows at Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Seoul on 6 to 7 September.

The EXO member will also tour 10 other cities including Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Bangkok, Thailand, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Osaka and Nagoya in Japan, Jakarta, Indonesia and Hong Kong. He will meet his Filipino fans anew on 19 October at the Araneta Coliseum.

Aside from having a music career, Chanyeol has dabbled into the world of acting when he starred in the indie movie The Box. He will also make an appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Frog set to be released in late 2024.