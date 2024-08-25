DSWD eyes regionalized rebel reintegration

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Sunday reported that he informed members of the House Committee on Appropriations that the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has allocated P500 million for the establishment of regional offices to oversee the reintegration of non-state armed groups and former rebels.

“Una sa lahat, tuloy-tuloy po yung payout namin sa mga rebel returnees. Based on the targets identified by the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity, they give to us, we disburse. Pero sa isang hearing sa Senado, na-point out namin na may gap doon sa mekanismo, walang nagke-case manage,” Gatchalian said in response to House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo when asked about the agency’s programs for rebel returnees during the 21 August budget hearing for DSWD’s proposed 2025 budget.

Gatchalian noted that the agency had developed an aftercare case management mechanism for returnees to sustain and monitor their deradicalization and reintegration into communities and families.

“Ano ho ang mandato nitong mga gagawin nating mga regional offices? Ipa-pilot po natin siya sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao areas, para masigurado ho natin na yung mga na-decomission, yung mga nabayaran na ay nasusubaybayan," he pointed out.

According to the DSWD chief, the pilot will be conducted across three regional offices in Mindanao to assess the extent of assistance and support it can provide to the well-being of non-state armed groups and former rebels. The regional offices are also planning to deploy 400 social workers to exclusively handle case management for the rebel returnees.