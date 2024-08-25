Drug offenses drive 70% of Central Luzon jail population

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Drug-related offenses continue to be a major concern in Central Luzon, accounting for a staggering 70 percent of the region's jail population, according to a recent report from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Region 3.

As of 23 August 2024, the report said that a total of 6,541 inmates across 37 BJMP-manned prisons in Central Luzon are incarcerated for drug-related offenses. This represents a significant 68.73 percent of the total inmate population.

Beyond drug offenses, the regional jail population also includes individuals incarcerated for crimes against property (594), crimes against persons (1,610), and other non-index crimes (772).

"Masipag ang ating law enforcers kaya marami nahuhuli at nakukulong lalo sa illegal drugs," Regional Director Paulino Moreno Jr. of the BJMPRO3 said in an interview, acknowledging the proactive efforts to combat drug offenses.

But he emphasized the government's commitment to rehabilitation despite the high number of drug-related cases.

"Hindi naman nagpabaya ang ating gobyerno, kaya kami naman kapag pinasok na sa kulungan ginagawa naman natin ang ating trabaho para matulungan sila at magbigay programa para ma-rehabilitate sila," he added.

According to him, the BJMP is implementing various programs to address the root causes of crime and provide inmates with the tools they need to succeed upon their release. These programs include:

Livelihood Training: Inmates are provided with opportunities to learn new skills and develop their talents, which can help them find employment upon release.

Alternative Learning System (ALS): The ALS program offers educational opportunities for inmates who did not complete their formal education, allowing them to acquire skills and knowledge that can improve their future prospects.

Counseling and Rehabilitation: Inmates receive counseling and support to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to their criminal behavior.

As of July 2024, the total detained account for 87.88 percent.

In his report to Moreno, Jail Senior Inspector Don Mari Phil B. Frayna, chief of the Community Relations Service Section, explained that detained inmates are those undergoing or awaiting trial. He added that the numbers do not include those detained in provincial jails.

Of the number, Bulacan has the highest number of inmates with 3,708 individuals, followed by Pampanga with 2,563. Other provinces with significant numbers include Nueva Ecija (1,184), Zambales (701), Tarlac (690), and Bataan (671).

Frayna noted that the BJMP's efforts to rehabilitate inmates and prevent recidivism are crucial in addressing the ongoing challenges of drug offenses and crime in Central Luzon.