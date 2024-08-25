Drug crimes drive Central Luzon jail population

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Region 3 reported that drug-related offenses continue to be a major concern in the region, accounting for a staggering 70 percent of the jail population.

In its report, the BJMP in Region 3 disclosed that as of 23 August 2024, a total of 6,541 inmates across 37 BJMP-manned prisons in Central Luzon are incarcerated for drug-related offenses which represents a significant 68.73 percent of the total inmate population.

Beyond drug offenses, the regional jail population also includes individuals incarcerated for crimes against property (594), crimes against persons (1,610), and other non-index crimes (772).

“Our law enforcers are diligent in their work, leading to many arrests and incarcerations, especially for illegal drugs,” BJMP Region 3 director Paulino Moreno Jr. said.

However, he stressed the government’s commitment to rehabilitation despite the high number of drug-related cases.

“Our government has not neglected its responsibilities. When inmates are brought to jail, we do our best to help them and provide programs for their rehabilitation,” Moreno said.

He also said that the BJMP is implementing various programs to address the root causes of crime and provide inmates with the tools they need to succeed upon their release.

The programs include livelihood training where are provided with opportunities to learn new skills and develop their talents, which can help them find employment upon release.

It also includes the Alternative Learning System which offers educational opportunities for inmates who did not complete their formal education, allowing them to acquire skills and knowledge that can improve their future.

Also included is counseling and Rehabilitation where inmates receive counseling and support to address the underlying issues that may have contributed to their criminal behavior.