DOTr: No add'l cost to redesign MRT-7 Bulacan station

The Department of Transportation (DOTR) said redesigning the San Jose del Monte Bulacan Station of the MRT-7 alignment, which was met with objections from the local government unit (LGU), will not result in additional costs for the proponent.

In an interview, however, Undersecretary for Railways Jeremy Regino highlighted that the original design submitted by San Miguel Corp. (SMC) remains the "best option" to date.

“The City of San Jose is waiting for the new design of the MRT-7. The LGU is open to that idea,” Regino told reporters.

“(It will not have an additional cost), no. It is just a change in design… Partial operations are still next year, we will move heaven and earth to be able to meet that timeline. It is a tight timeline but we are doing our best to meet that timeline,” he said.

Previously, the City of San Jose demanded the relocation of SMC's initially suggested station within their city limits due to concerns that its current location might potentially result in heightened traffic congestion.

Yet, one of the alternative options suggested by the LGU, according to Regino, was too far from the main passenger areas, raising concerns that commuters might prefer to alight at the Caloocan station instead and take a jeepney to San Jose.

As such, he said the most viable option for SMC is to redesign the station and explore the creation of a four-legged station. He noted that any major changes in the station's location should be carefully studied.

The DOTr official also pointed out that just like the original plan, the rail line should maintain a straight alignment, which is crucial for safe and efficient train operations.

Meanwhile, in a separate interview, SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said the San Jose del Monte station was already outlined in the concession agreement awarded to his company by government regulators.

Thus, major changes would require the approval of not just the DOTr but also the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA).

“They want realignment of the MRT access but (the original design) was already (approved) in the concession agreement… Let’s hope,” he said.

The 22-kilometer MRT-7, with 14 stations, will traverse from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Once completely running, the train line would benefit approximately 800,000 passengers daily.