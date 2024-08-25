Consumer groups need seat at the table

The Philippine Coalition of Consumer Welfare Inc. (PCCWI) acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s efforts to reduce the cost of goods and services but emphasized that the government should engage with consumer groups to develop fairer regulations for businesses.

"I believe the President is working hard and doing good in addressing our current problems, but consumer issues should be acted on more actively and should include all stakeholders," PCCWI founder Ricardo Samaniego said in a Viber message to DAILY TRIBUNE.

"Government officials represent the public so there should be an independent sector representative. We no longer have a voice," he added.

Apart from officials of government agencies, he said consumer groups should be invited to join government discussions on addressing high costs of goods and services but still inefficient delivery.

Samaniego made these remarks in response to a request for his recommendations to the next chief of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on consumer protection.

President Marcos appointed Cristina Aldeguer-Roque as acting Secretary of DTI following Alfredo Pascual's resignation in July. Roque previously served as DTI Undersecretary for micro, small and medium enterprises Development.

Meanwhile, Marcos approved the creation of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to gather insights on developing multiple industries in the country and attracting foreign investments for long-term economic growth.

PSAC is composed of executives of the country's biggest conglomerates and industry leaders.

"We must now seriously take a look at the problem of the consumers in terms of ever-increasing and uncontrollable cost of the basic commodities and utilities, while there is a lot of support to businesses," Samaniego said.

Consumer pains

Samaniego said fees for internet connection and fund transfers through e-wallets are still relatively expensive in the Philippines at a minimum fee of P15 per transaction.

"Electric bills are high. The costs of the internet and the limited or only three major telecommunications providers yet poor service add burden to us," he said.

Apart from these, Samaniego said legislators should hear the members' concerns with the state-owned Philippine Health Insurance Corporation after it was ordered by the Department of Finance to gradually return P89.9 billion unused funds to the National Treasury.