Coaching helps mold effective millennial execs

As so-called millennials ascend to leadership roles, they’re bringing with them a new set of needs and expectations.

Millennial leaders are looking to move away from conventional, hierarchical leadership styles towards more inclusive and collaborative leadership.

As emerging leaders, the challenge is to redefine what it means to lead.

The field of executive coaching seeks to facilitate the process of self-discovery necessary to lead with empathy and authenticity.

Dr. Katrina “Kat” Gisbert-Tay, executive coach, medical doctor, and founder of Singapore-based executive well-being coaching company, The Authenticity Institute (TAI), observed that millennial leaders sometimes struggle to embrace their true selves in leadership roles.

“First-time leaders sometimes blend their personal identity and value with business results. This can create challenges, leading to feelings of uncertainty and questioning their own abilities.”

Coaching helps leaders discover their core values and build a growth mindset by detaching their self-worth from external achievements.

Based on her experience, Gisbert-Tay believes that “with the right support, emerging leaders can unlock their full potential, becoming confident, authentic leaders who drive meaningful change.”

Authentic leaders drive long-term success by aligning values with business goals.

Gisbert-Tay said one-on-one coaching empowers leaders to embrace authenticity by first committing to personal growth, using their values as a guiding compass for sustainable outcomes.

Doing over being

She explained that “doing” involves tasks, while “being” encompasses how leaders approach those tasks through body, emotions and words. She adds, “Leaders must take a look at how they are showing up in such a way that they create tangible and sustainable impact across the company. It’s about understanding the values and behaviors of their team that drive effective leadership.”

Coaching helps leaders develop a keen sense of self-awareness that enables leaders to gain insight into their emotions and beliefs, but it also improves their understanding of others.

“In my experience, a leader’s success hinges on their ability for deep self-reflection and their willingness to both give and receive feedback. This combination enhances their understanding of themselves and their impact on others, enabling them to build stronger relationships rooted in empathy and authenticity,” Gisbert-Tay said.

Authentic leadership fosters employee satisfaction and performance that is anchored on effective communication to build understanding and connection.

“Empathizing with your people includes being clear about expectations. In today’s diverse workplaces, personalized leadership and coaching programs are crucial to addressing varied needs,” she said.

By embracing this approach, leaders can create a more inclusive and supportive environment that drives both individual and organizational success.

Building confidence

Younger executives often require support in building confidence and developing strategic thinking, while seasoned leaders benefit from refining their advanced skills through a collaborative approach.

Coaching enables millennial leaders to tailor their leadership styles and effectively guide their teams. Dr. Kat believes that coaching empowers these leaders to navigate complex challenges and fosters a culture of continuous learning and development.

Today’s leaders prioritize personal growth and work-life balance, redefining effective leadership. Coaching programs amplify this by cultivating self-awareness and coaching abilities, empowering leaders to excel.

“True leadership is about more than achieving goals; it’s about the way we lead and the positive impact we have on the people around us. By leading with authenticity and empathy, we create workplaces where individuals feel valued and motivated to excel. This approach not only drives success but also fosters a culture of trust and meaningful growth,” Gisbert-Tay acknowledged.