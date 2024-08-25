Carmina Villaroel: 38 years in showbiz and still going strong

She is Maria Carmina Muñiz Villaroel Legaspi, a popular actress known by her screen name Carmina Villaroel, who started in the business as a child commercial model at the age of nine. She later landed a permanent role as “Cathy” in the iconic sitcom Palibhasa Lalake when she was 12.

Now, as she approaches her 40th year in showbiz, Carmina said that she never gets tired, and the passion for her work as an artist continues to challenge her with every project.

“Never pumasok sa isip ko na tumigil dahil napagod ako sa work o sa pagiging artista. Mahal ko ang showbiz kahit maraming intriga. Gaya nga ng sinasabi ko, kapag mahal mo ang ginagawa mo, malalagpasan mo ang hirap. Siguro ang pinakamahabang break ko was when I got pregnant — one year ako nag-stop. After I gave birth sa kambal, nag-wait lang ako ng three months para makabalik kami dito sa Pilipinas ng kambal. Then, I’m back to work again. I’m forever grateful sa ABS-CBN kasi ‘di lang ako nanganganak, may dalawa na agad shows ang naghihintay para sa akin (Never did it cross my mind to stop because I got tired of work or being an actress. I love show business despite the many intrigues. As I always say, when you love what you’re doing, you can overcome the difficulties. Perhaps the longest break I had was when I got pregnant — I stopped for one year. After I gave birth to the twins, I just waited three months to return to the Philippines with them. Then, I was back to work again. I’m forever grateful to ABS-CBN because not only was I giving birth, but there were already two shows waiting for me),” she said.

Now married to Zoren Legaspi and a mother to twins Maverick and Cassandra, who are 23 years old and also carving a name in the entertainment industry, Carmina said that it’s too early for her as a mother to see her kids get married at this chapter in their lives.

“My God, kasal agad! 23 years old pa lang ang mga anak ko. Siyempre ngayon hindi pa, mga bata pa sila. Marami pa silang pwedeng gawin. Gusto ko muna magawa nila lahat ng gusto nilang gawin before settling down. Parang ako, nagsawa muna ako sa mga bagay na gusto kong gawin bilang single. Before you get married, kasi once na nag-asawa ka na, hindi lang sarili mo ang iisipin mo, pati asawa mo and eventually mga anak mo (Oh my God, marriage already! My children are only 23 years old. Of course, right now, they’re still young. They still have many things they can do. I want them to do everything they want to do before settling down. It’s like me; I wanted to do everything I wanted as a single person before getting married. Once you get married, you don’t only think of yourself, but also of your spouse and eventually your children),” she added.

As a seasoned actress, Carmina said that she doesn’t have a specific dream role but dreams of working with certain very talented actors in the future.

“Gusto ko makatrabaho si John Lloyd Cruz — napaka-intense niya umarte. Sana mabigyan ako ng chance to work with him, and also Bea Alonzo — sana makatrabaho ko sila (I want to work with John Lloyd Cruz — he’s such an intense actor. I hope I get the chance to work with him, and also Bea Alonzo — I hope to work with them both).”

She continued: “Dream role? Wala akong masagot kasi every time a role is offered at ‘di ko pa nagagawa, nag-spark ang heart ko. Gagawin ko ‘yan. Pero ‘yung dream role in particular, wala eh. Basta kung ano ang dumating na makaka-challenge sa akin, go for the gold (Dream role? I can’t answer that because every time a role is offered and I haven’t done it yet, it sparks my heart. I’ll do it. But in particular, I don’t have a specific dream role. Whatever comes my way that challenges me, I go for the gold)!” Carmina said.

The actress revealed her list of stars she will never forget and those who left her starstruck.

“Tatlong stars na ‘di ko makakalimutan? Ang dami, pero number one si Vilma Santos —napakagaling niya. Paglaki ko, gusto ko maging gaya niya (laughs). Next, si Tito Eddie Garcia — sobrang passionate niya sa trabaho natin. Bawat line, prop detail — lahat ‘yan alam niya. And syempre, si Tita Gloria Romero. Sa kanya ako nag-start sa Palibhasa Lalake. Andami niyang kwento sa trabaho natin, pati skincare niya, mga advice niya and the list goes on and on (Three stars I will never forget? There are many, but number one is Vilma Santos — she’s so talented. When I grow up, I want to be like her (laughs). Next is Tito Eddie Garcia — he was incredibly passionate about our work. He knew every line, prop and detail. And of course, Tita Gloria Romero. I started with her in Palibhasa Lalake. She has so many stories about our work, as well as advice on skincare, and the list goes on and on).”

She added: “Na-starstruck ako una kay Nora Aunor. Nagkasama kami sa isang show — nakalimutan ko na kung ano. At tama nga ang sabi nila, umaarte ang mga mata niya. Nawala ako sa eksena, natulala ako. Umaarte talaga ang eyes niya. Then, si Vilma Santos — nanay ko siya sa Kapag Langit ang Humatol. Ang husay-husay niya. Hinangaan ko rin ang pagiging maka-family niya. Lagi niya kasama ang sister niya that time (I was starstruck first by Nora Aunor. We had a scene together in a show, I’ve forgotten which one. And it’s true what they say, her eyes act; I was lost in the scene, mesmerized. Then there’s Vilma Santos, who played my mother in Kapag Langit ang Humatol. She was so outstanding. I also admired her family-oriented nature; she always had her sister with her at that time).”

With a successful career and a peaceful personal life, Carmina said that she can’t ask for more.

“Wala ng kulang sa buhay ko. I can’t ask for anything more. Siguro napaka-greedy ko na kung mayroon pa akong hihingin. Pero siguro kung mayroon akong wish, ‘yung patuloy lang ang career ko. ‘Di naman ako naghahangad na maging superstar. Basta I’m active doing films and shows, sobrang happy na ako sa blessings na binibigay sa akin ni God (There’s nothing more I could ask for in my life. I can’t ask for anything more. I might seem greedy if I were to ask for more. But if I had a wish, it would be for my career to continue. I’m not aiming to become a superstar. As long as I’m active doing films and shows, I’m very happy with the blessings God has given me),” she said.

With projects coming one after the other in recent years, is she considering retirement and leaving showbiz behind?

“Wala pa ‘yan sa isip ko. I love what I do. I love my craft. I love my job. I love the industry. Kahit na sabihin mo na wala namang perfect na trabaho, mayroon at mayroong chismis, mayroon at mayroong intriga, merong pagod. Walang madaling trabaho. Kahit na sabihin na ikaw ang boss or CEO, you still have to work. As long as you love what you’re doing, ‘di mo maiisip na magbitiw. I want to act as long as I can. Parang si Tita Gloria Romero, gusto ko na habang malakas pa ako at gusto pa ako ng mga tao, I will stay here in this industry (It’s not on my mind yet. I love what I do. I love my craft. I love my job. I love the industry. Even though no job is perfect, and there’s always gossip, intrigue and exhaustion, no job is easy. Even if you’re the boss or CEO, you still have to work. As long as you love what you’re doing, you won’t think about quitting. I want to act as long as I can. Like Tita Gloria Romero, I want to stay in this industry as long as I am strong and people still want me here),” she concluded.