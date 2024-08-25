CARBON NEUTRAL: Isuzu Philippines to showcase sustainable mobility at Motor Show

As the Philippine automotive industry gears up for the highly anticipated 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) is set to make waves with exciting developments in its electric and hybrid vehicle lineup.
The event, organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers Association, Inc. (CAMPI), will take place from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center Manila.
During a recent press conference held by CAMPI, Isuzu Philippines executive vice president, Shojiro Sakoda, addressed the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the Philippine automotive market.
He highlighted the industry’s steady growth and resilience post-pandemic, while also acknowledging the hurdles posed by limited manufacturing support, high taxation, and regulatory constraints.
Among these challenges, Sakoda pointed out the critical need for adequate infrastructure to support the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.
Despite these challenges, Sakoda expressed optimism about the future of EVs in the Philippines.
“We are indeed very excited about the developments in our electric vehicle lineup, as seen in Japan and Thailand,” Sakoda remarked.
“For the Philippine market, we recognize the growing interest in electric vehicles, and we are carefully evaluating the best approach to introduce our EV models here. Our primary focus is ensuring that the infrastructure, support systems, and consumer readiness are in place to provide the best customer experience.”
Sakoda hinted at potential surprises for attendees of the 9th PIMS, where Isuzu Philippines will showcase its latest innovations.
“We invite the public to visit the 9th PIMS in October to see what Isuzu has to offer when it comes to EVs,” he said.
While specifics remain under wraps, the company’s commitment to sustainability and the future of transportation is clear.
When questioned about the possibility of introducing hybrid vehicles as a transitional solution for the Philippine market, Sakoda acknowledged the strategic advantages of hybrid technology.
“Introducing hybrid vehicles is something we are actively exploring, especially as we consider the unique challenges and opportunities in the Philippine market. Hybrids could provide a practical bridge towards full electrification, offering improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions while still using existing infrastructure.”
He emphasized that any move towards hybrid technology would be carefully planned and aligned with the evolving needs of Filipino consumers, particularly for commercial vehicles like trucks.
“We are continuously monitoring market developments and are open to adapting our product lineup to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Sakoda added.
As the leading truck brand in the country, Isuzu Philippines’ exploration of carbon-neutral vehicle options signals a significant step towards a more sustainable automotive industry.
While no definitive timeline has been announced, IPC’s ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability ensures that exciting developments are on the horizon.