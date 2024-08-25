CARBON NEUTRAL: Isuzu Philippines to showcase sustainable mobility at Motor Show

As the Philippine automotive industry gears up for the highly anticipated 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS), Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) is set to make waves with exciting developments in its electric and hybrid vehicle lineup.

The event, organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers Association, Inc. (CAMPI), will take place from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center Manila.

During a recent press conference held by CAMPI, Isuzu Philippines executive vice president, Shojiro Sakoda, addressed the ongoing challenges and opportunities in the Philippine automotive market.

He highlighted the industry’s steady growth and resilience post-pandemic, while also acknowledging the hurdles posed by limited manufacturing support, high taxation, and regulatory constraints.

Among these challenges, Sakoda pointed out the critical need for adequate infrastructure to support the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

Despite these challenges, Sakoda expressed optimism about the future of EVs in the Philippines.

“We are indeed very excited about the developments in our electric vehicle lineup, as seen in Japan and Thailand,” Sakoda remarked.

“For the Philippine market, we recognize the growing interest in electric vehicles, and we are carefully evaluating the best approach to introduce our EV models here. Our primary focus is ensuring that the infrastructure, support systems, and consumer readiness are in place to provide the best customer experience.”