Bong Go renews PhilHealth appeals

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reiterated his ongoing appeal to state insurer PhilHealth to implement significant reforms and to avoid accumulating unspent funds by coursing the agency's budget into pro-poor initiatives and policies.

The Senator noted that he had heard, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Senate Health Committee, that PhilHealth was holding on to approximately P500 billion, resulting in the imminent return of P89.9 billion of these unspent funds to the National Treasury.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap para sa akin na may mga naghihingalong pasyente na humihingi ng tulong sa gobyerno para may ipampagamot samantalang may pondo riyan na pangkalusugan naman na nakatiwangwang lang, planong gamitin sa ibang mga programa, at hindi mapapakinabangan ng mga mahihirap na may sakit,” he said.

Scrap single confinement

In a radio interview on Saturday, 24 August, Go also expressed his dissatisfaction with the current single confinement policy. A single period of confinement, according to PhilHealth Circular No. 0035, series of 2013, means admissions and re-admissions due to the same illness or procedure within a 90-calendar are only compensated with one case rate benefit.

Go said, "Alam n’yo ba, halimbawa, kayo, buntis kayo, maselan ang pagbubuntis n’yo, na-admit kayo tapos bukas, maselan pa rin, nagka-bleeding kayo, bawal na po i-cover ng Philhealth. Ngayon nagka-diarrhea ka, after two weeks nagka-diarrhea ka uli, ayaw nang icover.”

During the Senate Committee on Health Public Hearing on 20 August, Go urged PhilHealth CEO and President Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr., to scrap the policy.

Increase case rates, expand benefits

Go has also said that he will monitor the commitment of PhilHealth for an increase in case rates by up to 60% following the initial 30% increase after recent discussions, a move that aims to better support the medical needs of Filipinos.

He also advocated for expanded benefit packages to include services like dental care, which are currently not substantially covered by Philhealth.

“Ito pong expanded benefit packages, halimbawa, dental services, ‘di nga ngayon ‘di nila kino-cover ang ilang dental services… halimbawa, cleaning at saka ‘yung iba pang dental services, hindi nila kino-cover,” Go pointed out.

“Sabi ko, dagdagan n’yo po ang inyong benefit packages. Marami pang iba d’yan, sabi nila magdaragdag daw sila. Please lang po, maraming klaseng sakit, hindi lang po limitado ang sakit,” he added.

Amend Universal Healthcare Law

Go has stressed the importance of amending the Universal Healthcare Law to reduce the premium contribution rate to 3.25% by 2025. He notes that healthcare should be more affordable, especially for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who contribute to the PhilHealth fund from abroad.

“Bakit kamo? Ang dami pang pondo ng Philhealth kaya dapat babaan ang premium contribution dahil bawat piso, bawat sentimo ay napakahaalaga para sa ating Pilipino ‘yan, lalo na po sa mga OFW na nagkocontribute po mula sa abroad at dapat mabigyan po ng maayos na serbisyo ang ating mga kababayan,” explained Go.

Go emphasized the need for transparency and proper allocation of funds to benefit those in need. He stressed the importance of ensuring that the contributions directly aid the contributors.

“Kung ano ang kino-contribute po nila dapat po ay mapakinabangan po nila, ibalik po ito sa tao. ‘Wag n’yong gamiting reserve fund po. Gamitin n’yo po sa mahihirap,” concluded Go.