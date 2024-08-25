Bong Go leads outreach in Polomolok

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday, 23 August, led an outreach program benefiting various sectors in Polomolok, South Cotabato, with 2,000 residents receiving much-needed assistance during the event held at Polomolok Gymnasium.

In his speech, Senator Go emphasized the critical role of comprehensive and robust government initiatives in addressing the needs of the most vulnerable sectors of society. He called for stronger collaborative efforts among government agencies to ensure the successful implementation of these programs.

“Wag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Kanina maraming nagpasalamat — salamat sa mga programa, salamat sa malasakit. Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po ako ang dapat na magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan nyo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo po sa inyo,” Go expressed.

“Hindi ko sasayangin ang pagkakataong ibinigay nyo sa akin at magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng akin makakaya. Yan po ang pwede kong ialay sa mga Pilipino, ang aking kasipagan dahil ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” he added.

In coordination with Mayor Bernie Palencia and concerned national agencies, financial support was given to each of the 1,000 qualified indigents. Meanwhile, another 1,000 beneficiaries were given temporary employment opportunities under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

Senator Go lauded the efforts of agencies and the local government in responding to the needs of poor and vulnerable sectors. Also present were town councilors, and Board Member Alan Ines, among other officials.

He advised beneficiaries to use the assistance wisely, stressing the importance of not letting this valuable support go to waste. He urged them to invest in their needs and prioritize spending that would provide lasting benefits to their families.

Furthermore, Go also provided all beneficiaries with grocery packs, shirts, vitamins, masks, and snacks. There were also select recipients of a mobile phone, a watch, shoes, and a bicycle. Meanwhile, other beneficiaries were also given fare assistance.

The senator further extended his gratitude to the local government of Polomolok for their hard work and dedication in looking after their constituents. He acknowledged the significant role that local leaders play in ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most, especially during these challenging times.

“Gusto kong pasalamatan ang ating masisipag na mga opisyales. Sabi ko sa kanila magtulungan tayo para sa Polomolok. Tulungan natin ang mga kababayan nating mahihirap, yung walang matakbuhan kundi tayo pong nasa gobyerno,” Go advised.

Go continues to champion the cause of the poor and marginalized as he also supported several initiatives in the province as Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, such as the construction of roads in Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tantangan, and Surallah; the acquisition of a dump truck for the local government of Norala; construction of riverbank protection in Koronadal City and Tboli; installation of street lights in Koronadal City, Norala and Tupi; and the construction of a slaughterhouse in Tboli, among others.

He also supported the construction of a pedestrian footbridge in Polomolok, a project he attended the groundbreaking of earlier that day.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the beneficiaries to make their health a top priority. He advised them to utilize the services of the Malasakit Centers, situated at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City, for medical assistance they might require from the government.

To date, there are 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. According to the Department of Health (DOH), these centers have assisted more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide.

Republic Act No. 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government.