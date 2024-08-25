Bong Go leads footbridge groundbreaking in Polomolok

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Friday, 23 August, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of a new footbridge along the National Highway in Polomolok, South Cotabato.

This vital infrastructure project, supported by Go as the vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, promises to offer both pedestrians and motorists enhanced public safety and supports local infrastructure development.

"Nakikita ko ang pangangailangan para sa ligtas na tawiran para sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa mga estudyante at araw-araw na naglalakad dito. Kaya naman, bilang inyong lingkod, itinaguyod natin ang proyektong ito upang mabigyan sila ng seguridad at kaginhawaan," he emphasized.

The project aims to curb the rising number of road accidents that have plagued bustling National Highways. Local government officials, alongside Senator Go, highlighted how this is expected to drastically reduce traffic accidents and pedestrian fatalities.

"Ang footbridge na ito ay simbolo ng ating malasakit at pagtugon sa pangangailangan ng mga komunidad. It shows our commitment to not just improving infrastructure but also ensuring the safety and well-being of every Filipino," added Go.

During the event, Go also acknowledged local officials he partnered with for the project including Mayor Bernie Palencia, councilors, and barangay captains. Also present were Board Member Alan Ines, and Department of Public Works and Highways Region XII Assistant Regional Director Rosie Javate.

Aside from the project, Go has played a crucial role in a variety of infrastructure development projects across South Cotabato, addressing critical needs from public works to healthcare facilities.

Through Go's support, South Cotabato has seen significant advancements in flood control and river protection initiatives. In Koronadal City, numerous riverbank protection projects along the Marbel River have been established. General Santos City benefited from multiple revetment constructions along Sinawal, Tinagacan-Buayan, and Makar Rivers, enhancing protection against flooding.

In Norala, riverbank protection along the Banga River has been paired with vital road constructions. Tantangan town saw enhancements with river bank protections along San Felipe Creek, and in T'boli, protections were established along the Safall River and Sumbong Creek.

Go's initiatives have also significantly improved road and bridge infrastructure. Surallah saw the construction of a new road including a Box Culvert and Lined Canal, enhancing transportation links. Norala has developed through concrete road bypass projects that Go supported.

Lake Sebu benefitted from road concreting projects, while Tupi gained both street lighting and a multi-purpose building. Road concreting in Tantangan and the development of a tourism site at Bakneb Rivercave in T'boli further illustrate the impact of these infrastructure projects that Go previously advocated for.

Community centers and public services have also been enhanced under Go’s initiatives. General Santos City has multiple new multi-purpose buildings for social services. In Banga, road concreting projects were completed. Koronadal City has seen the installation of solar street lights, multi-purpose buildings, new government offices, among others.

"Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at patuloy nating pag-iibayuhin ang paghahatid ng mga proyekto na magpapataas ng kalidad ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he proclaimed.