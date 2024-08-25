BINI, Maki and Maymay garner nominations at the Awit Awards

Maymay has a total of four nominations, including Best Global Collaboration Recording and Best Remix Recording for “Autodeadma,” featuring Wooseok of Pentagon and Best Regional Recording and Best Engineered Recording for “Tsada Mahigugma.”

Three up-and-coming Kapamilya singers have also received nods for Best Performance by a New Solo Artist: JEL REY for “hele pono,” Misha de Leon for “Damdamin” and Lyka Estrella for “Hawak Mo.”

It’s Showtime kids Imogen, Kulot and Lucas are nominated for Best Recording by a Child or for Children for their individual music releases: “Mini Miss U,” “Clap Clap Clap” and “Learn The 1,2,3,” respectively.

ABS-CBN’s 2023 Christmas ID theme song, “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento,” is also part of the Best Christmas Recording nominees.

Other nominees from ABS-CBN Music are Jamie Rivera, Jed Madela, Francine Diaz and KD Estrada for “Faith, Hope and Love” (Best Inspirational Recording) and Troy Laureta, Sheryn Regis and Wendy Moten for “Come In Out of the Rain” (Best Global Collaboration Recording). Troy’s “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika” is also nominated for Best Musical Arrangement along with Dirty Linen theme song arranged by Rommel and Idonnah Villarico.

BGYO’s Akira and JL’s “Be Mine” song for Senior High is nominated for Best Original Soundtrack Recording. Kim Chiu’s “Ms. Ukay” earns a nod for Best Novelty Recording while Darren’s “Bibitaw Na” is nominated for Best Engineered Recording.

P-pop group 1621BC is nominated for “Laruan” (Best Performance by a Group) while Yosha Honasan is hailed for “Karakaraka” (Best Jazz Recording). Ben&Ben and Belle Mariano’s “Autumn” has earned a nod for the Best Remix category.