LOOK: Mallgoers explore a diverse range of products from micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the 2024 DTI Bagong Pilipinas National Trade Fair (NTF) held at SM Megamall on Sunday, 25 August 2024. Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Bureau of Market Development, Promotions, and OTOP (BMDPO), this premier event provides MSMEs from across the country with an ultimate opportunity to showcase their unique offerings to a wider audience.











