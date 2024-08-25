Bagong Barrio illegal connections severed

The local government of Caloocan City, in partnership with the Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has removed unauthorized electrical connections in the Bagong Barrio area.

The anti-urban blight operations targeted illegal and low-hanging electrical wires, which are often the cause of fires due to the presence of electrical jumpers — described as direct connections from homes to electrical circuits without the use of electrical meters.

Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan expressed support for the initiative, saying that removing illegal wiring will make the barangay safer.

“By removing these illegal and tangled connections on the posts, the barangay will be safer from electrical accidents and sparks that could cause fires,” Malapitan said.

The mayor also urged residents to report any suspicious electrical wiring or request immediate repairs.

“Let us not arbitrarily fix or connect any electrical lines, especially on posts, because aside from being illegal, it can be dangerous,” he added.

Under Section 8 of Republic Act 9514, or the Fire Code of the Philippines, the use of jumpers or tampering with electrical wires is illegal. Violators face up to 30 days imprisonment and a fine of up to P5,000.