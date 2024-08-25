ART EXPO: CELEBRATING MALAYSIAN – FILIPINO RELATIONS THROUGH ART

The Embassy of Malaysia presents Art Expo, an art exhibit featuring both Filipino and Malaysian artists with the theme “Celebrating Friendship Through Art - A Kaleidoscope of 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Malaysia and the Philippines.” It was officially launched at a media event hosted by Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino. The event will run from August 30 to September 1 at the Level 2 Concourse, One Ayala.

Five artists from various disciplines were selected from each country to participate in the exhibit. Beyond just celebrating bilateral relations over the past six decades, the event looks towards a stronger partnership in the future, as reflected in the artist selection, which includes both established and emerging artists. From the Philippines, the lineup includes sculptor Ramon Orlina, painter Anthony Palomo, photographer Francis Guerrero, mixed media artist Dennis Bato, and art toys creator Niakie. For Malaysia, the featured artists are painter Dato’ Tajuddin Ismail, printmaker Juhari Said, photographer SC Shekar, sculptor Anniketyni Madian, and Syahbandi Samat, who does drawings. Aside from their featured work in the exhibit, Bato and Samat will be unveiling a collaborative piece inspired not only by their own culture, but also each other’s.

Organized in collaboration with One Ayala, Makati City Council and Artemis Art, Art Expo is open to the public to visit for free. Aside from the exhibit, there will also be Malaysian cultural performances, as well as panel discussions featuring the artists themselves. Topics to be covered are Perspectives on Contemporary Southeast Asian Art on August 31, and Perspectives on Contemporary Photography from Two Generations of Photography will be the focus on September 1.

Through the Art Expo, the Embassy of Malaysia in Manila hopes the visitors will be able to appreciate Malaysian and Filipino art, and also open the door to more collaborations between Malaysia and the Philippines in the field of arts. (with Bebeth Timbol)