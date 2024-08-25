ARMY DONATES BLOOD

LOOK: Dr. Isa Suntay expresses gratitude to the members of the Philippine Army who donated blood during the 2nd Nationwide Bloodletting Program on Sunday, 25 August 2024, at the Armor Division (Pambato) Clubhouse, Camp O'Donnell in Capas, Tarlac. With the assistance of the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, the event seeks to significantly improve the country's blood supply and raise awareness of the value of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation. ANALY LABOR











