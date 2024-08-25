Photos

ARMY DONATES BLOOD

Philippine Army blood letting
LOOK: Dr. Isa Suntay expresses gratitude to the members of the Philippine Army who donated blood during the 2nd Nationwide Bloodletting Program on Sunday, 25 August 2024, at the Armor Division (Pambato) Clubhouse, Camp O'Donnell in Capas, Tarlac. With the assistance of the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, the event seeks to significantly improve the country's blood supply and raise awareness of the value of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation.ANALY LABOR
Published on
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
ANALY LABOR
(August 25 2024)…………During the 2nd Nationwide Bloodletting Program on sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Armor Division (Pambato) Clubhouse in Camp O'Donnell, Capas, Tarlac, Dr. Isa Suntay expresses gratitude to the Philippine Army members who donated blood. Thousands of people gave blood at the event. With the assistance of the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, the event seeks to significantly improve the country's blood supply and raise awareness of the value of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation……..Photo/Analy Labor
(August 25 2024)…………During the 2nd Nationwide Bloodletting Program on sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Armor Division (Pambato) Clubhouse in Camp O'Donnell, Capas, Tarlac, Dr. Isa Suntay expresses gratitude to the Philippine Army members who donated blood. Thousands of people gave blood at the event. With the assistance of the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, the event seeks to significantly improve the country's blood supply and raise awareness of the value of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation……..Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph