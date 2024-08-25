ARMY DONATES BLOOD

(August 25 2024)…………During the 2nd Nationwide Bloodletting Program on sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Armor Division (Pambato) Clubhouse in Camp O'Donnell, Capas, Tarlac, Dr. Isa Suntay expresses gratitude to the Philippine Army members who donated blood. Thousands of people gave blood at the event. With the assistance of the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, the event seeks to significantly improve the country's blood supply and raise awareness of the value of voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation……..Photo/Analy LaborANALY LABOR