Akari remains fully-charged

From a start-up team struggling to find its place in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), Akari is now within striking distance of claiming the franchise’s breakthrough crown.

The Chargers, sans two key players remain unbeaten after nine games, and are now through to the knockout semifinals of the Reinforced Conference having the luxury of time to wait for their next opponent.

Akari’s offseason moves, albeit controversial following the swap of players and head coach with sister team Nxled, have paid dividends so far.

Despite an early hiccup, the Chargers overcame feisty eighth-seed Farm Fresh, 17-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23, in the quarterfinal on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

But the club, which took in former Nxled Japanese mentor Taka Minowa along with Ivy Lacsina, Kamille Cal and Dani Ravena during the season break, is not resting on its laurels.

There’s no slowing down Akari until it gets the title in the bag.

“We don’t want that to get into our heads. Maybe for others, it’s historic (to reach the semis unscathed). But until we have that trophy in our hands, we have not achieved anything yet,” veteran hitter Grethcel Soltones said.

Soltones had 17 points, 10 excellent receptions and nine digs to back American import Oly Okaro, who also finished with 17 points, while Lacsina produced 12 points in the Chargers’ win over the Foxies.

Akari, who joined the league in 2022, will face the survivor between PLDT and Chery Tiggo in the Final Four set on Thursday.

“We still have a lot to improve on as a team. We have to stay relaxed and composed all the time. We can’t play catchup and wait for who will initiate our fightback. Someone has to step up right in the opening set and we should enjoy the game,” Soltones said.

Lacsina shares the same mindset.

“We’re happy with what we have achieved so far but the job is not yet over. From here on the games will be even more daunting. So, we have to give extra effort and work better as a team,” she said.

Aside from the infusion of good local talents, Akari also made great strides with Okaro’s consistency and leadership.

“I came here wanting to make an impact, I think that’s what all the imports are trying to do. But, it’s really nice because I work really hard and I really try to make sure that I’m getting better not just for myself but for the team as well,” she said.

“So, knowing that the results are showing and that together, collectively, we’re getting closer and closer to the goals that we have in mind, it’s really nice to see them, see the results starting to come.”

Cignal also made it to the semis after repelling Capital1 in five sets. The HD Spikers will face either defending champion Petro Gazz or Creamline in the semis.

The other quarterfinal pairings will be played on Tuesday at the same San Juan arena.

The Final Four will be held at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City while the winner-take-all championship is scheduled on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.