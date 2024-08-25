Abra sinks Valenzuela; Biñan, Pasay rip rivals

Resurgent Abra battered Valenzuela, 84-52, on Saturday and gained ground in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the people-packed University of Bangued Gymnasium in Abra.

Dominant underneath and with 14 players scoring, the Abra Weavers led throughout en route to their fifth straight win and a 15-7 record in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

John Lloyd Clemente paced the Weavers with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, followed by Mark Yee, who clinched the Daily Fantasy best player honors with 10 points and eight rebounds, and Jeepy Faundo with 10 points and four rebounds.

Other Weavers who delivered were Roi Sumang with nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Michael Canete with seven points and seven rebounds.

The Weavers overcame the 12 rebounds of 6-foot-9 Ladis Lepalam to rule the boards, 61-38, which they converted to more second-chance points, 44-32.

While the Weavers flaunted the depth of their roster, only seven Classics, led by Mark Montuano with 13 and Mike Delos Santos with 11, scored as they fell to 11-12 and ninth spot in the North Division.

Abra is ranked fifth behind Pampanga (22-1), San Juan (21-1), Nueva Ecija (18-3) and Manila (16-7).

Biñan Tatak Gel and Pasay also cruised to victories in earlier games.

The Lagunenses, powered by high-flyer Poypoy Actub, subdued the Sarangani Marlins, 77-61, while the Pasay Voyagers drubbed the Imus Agimat, 87-59.

Actub fired 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and made three steals to earn best player honors as Biñan rose to 15-8 in the South Division.

Actub, who knocked in two triples, was supported by Jaymar Gimpayan with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Pasay, with Brian Hilario at the helm, climbed to 15-9, trailing Abra in the North Division.