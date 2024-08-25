A home of foliage and glass in San Pablo

His abode, called the Glass House, is not situated in a forest but inside an old subdivision where he nurtured a forest around and even in his house.

“I want to go home to a forest,” he said, explaining the idea behind the house he designed.

He wakes up each morning with the rays of sunrise. The entire house mostly has glass walls and doors that span from floor-to-ceiling. Nothing divides his bedroom from the receiving area and the kitchen. One won’t get lost in the series of rooms with such an interesting open-space concept.