A culture of evasion?

Don’t look now but it seems there is a troubling trend of high-profile fugitives seemingly slipping through the cracks of the justice system and escaping the country, often under circumstances that invite suspicion.

Among the latest of these cases is former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, who managed to leave the country despite a lookout bulletin order. The incident has left many questioning whether there is a conspiracy within key government agencies to facilitate such escapes.

Speculations abound that corruption, particularly within the Bureau of Immigration (BI), may have played a role, prompting concerns about the integrity of the justice system.

This incident is hardly isolated. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a powerful religious leader and former Negros Oriental Congressman Arnie Teves, implicated in a range of criminal activities, have also managed to evade arrest.

These cases share a disturbing pattern: Despite the supposed vigilance of law enforcement and immigration agencies, these figures seem to find ways to elude capture and escape. What lies beneath this pattern? Is it simply inefficiency, or is there a more insidious element at play?

Guo’s departure from the Philippines in defiance of a lookout bulletin order has raised eyebrows. The Department of Justice’s (DoJ) issuance of such orders is meant to prevent individuals under investigation or facing charges from fleeing the country.

In theory, the BI should be vigilant in ensuring these individuals are barred from leaving. Yet, somehow, Guo managed to slip away without alerting the authorities. It now begs the question: Was this an act of negligence or a deliberate blind eye?

The lookout bulletin system is designed to act as a safeguard, but it is not without its loopholes. Unlike a hold departure order, a lookout bulletin merely instructs immigration authorities to “inform” the DoJ if the person subject to the order attempts to leave the country.

This lack of enforcement teeth could be one reason Guo managed to escape. However, the more sinister possibility is that money changed hands — bribery in exchange for a blind eye to her exit.

Whispers of corruption within the BI have long been part of the public consciousness. There have been allegations of payoffs to immigration officials to facilitate the departure of individuals under legal scrutiny. These allegations are difficult to prove, but the circumstantial evidence surrounding Guo’s departure certainly raises red flags.

Guo’s case follows a pattern seen with other high-profile fugitives. Quiboloy, facing serious charges in the United States for sex trafficking, remains elusive despite international pressure. His ability to evade justice has led to suspicions that he enjoys political protection, enabling him to remain at large.

Similarly, Teves has managed to stay out of the country despite being linked to criminal activities, including the murder of a political rival. Teves fled the Philippines just as investigations into his activities heated up, leading many to believe he had been tipped off by well-placed contacts within law enforcement or immigration.

These cases highlight a troubling reality: high-profile individuals with connections to powerful figures seem to have a much easier time evading justice than ordinary citizens. Perhaps the most troubling aspect of these escapes is that they appear to be happening without the knowledge of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Is he being deliberately kept in the dark, or is this a case of bureaucratic incompetence? Either way, it reflects poorly on the current administration’s ability to control the agencies under its command.

Unless serious reforms are implemented within the BI other agencies tasked with enforcing the law, the public will continue to see high-profile fugitives evade justice with impunity. The government must also address the broader culture of corruption that allows such escapes to happen.

Transparency, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the rule of law are the only ways to restore public faith in the justice system and ensure that the powerful are held to the same standards as everyone else. Otherwise, the message is clear: if you have the right connections or enough money, you can always get away.