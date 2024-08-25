Año’s journey: What makes a modern hero

National Security Adviser Ret. Gen. Eduardo Año was recently recognized as one of “Asia’s Modern Heroes” for his “Outstanding Leadership in National Security” on 23 August. The award honors his unwavering dedication and transformative impact in safeguarding the Philippines’ sovereignty and protecting the welfare of its people.

Año has served three Philippine presidents, demonstrating his deep commitment to national security. After a distinguished military career, he retired as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in October 2017. His leadership, particularly in intelligence and counterinsurgency operations, has made him a key figure in the fight against internal threats to the nation.

Distinguished military career

Año’s military career is marked by his leadership as Commanding General of the Philippine Army under President Benigno Aquino III from July 2015 to December 2016. Before this, he was the Brigade Commander of the 201st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, where he honed his expertise in counterinsurgency and intelligence operations.

His tenure as AFP Chief was particularly notable for his leadership during the 2017 Marawi siege, one of the Philippines’ most challenging military operations since World War II.

The battle against Islamic State (IS)-affiliated terrorists in Marawi tested the AFP’s capabilities, and under Año’s command, the military successfully liberated the city, although at a great cost.

Transition to civilian leadership

Upon retiring from the military, Año was appointed Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

In this role, he oversaw the implementation of community quarantine measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring that local governments were at the forefront of the nation’s response to the crisis. His leadership in this role was crucial in managing the pandemic’s impact on the Philippines.

BBM’s National Security Adviser

As the National Security Adviser to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., Año continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the country’s security policies. His vast experience in intelligence, counterinsurgency, and military operations makes him an indispensable asset to the administration. His current position also places him at the helm of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS). He serves as vice chairperson for both agencies.

As vice chairperson of NTF-ELCAC, Año has been instrumental in driving the task force’s “Whole-of-Nation” approach. This strategy involves not only military actions but also the delivery of essential services, infrastructure development, and livelihood programs to insurgency-affected areas. Under his guidance, the NTF-ELCAC has made significant progress in dismantling the communist insurgency by addressing the root causes of rebellion, such as poverty and lack of access to basic services.

His leadership has been crucial in the successful implementation of localized peace engagements, which have led to the surrender of numerous rebel groups and the reintegration of former combatants into society.

Año’s approach to counterinsurgency is multifaceted, combining hard and soft power to achieve lasting peace. He has stressed that the fight against insurgency is not just a military operation but also a battle for the hearts and minds of the people.

This philosophy underpins his work with NTF-ELCAC, where the focus is on empowering local communities and ensuring that the government reaches even the most remote and marginalized areas.

Steering NTF-WPS

In addition to his role with NTF-ELCAC, Año also serves as vice chairperson of the NTF-WPS. In this capacity, he is responsible for coordinating the government’s actions in asserting the country’s territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea, a critical and contested maritime area. Año’s experience in national defense and intelligence is invaluable in this role, as the task force navigates the complex geopolitical tensions in the region.

Under his leadership, NTF-WPS has intensified efforts to protect the Philippines’ maritime interests, including the strategic deployment of naval and air assets to monitor and respond to activities in the contested waters. Año has also been at the forefront of diplomatic initiatives, working closely with international partners to ensure that the Philippines’ claims are respected and upheld in accordance with international law.

Peace advocate

Año’s military career earned him the reputation of a “rebel hunter,” known for his success in capturing high-profile communist leaders, including Benito Tiamzon, the elusive head of the Communist Party of the Philippines. His efforts significantly weakened the communist insurgency in the country. He was also instrumental in neutralizing New People’s Army (NPA) commander Leonardo Pitao, alias Kumander Parago, in a military encounter in June 2015.

However, as the head of NTF-ELCAC, Año has shifted from purely military solutions to a broader strategy that includes rehabilitation and development. The task force’s “Whole-of-Nation” approach aims to address the root causes of insurgency by bringing government services and infrastructure to underserved communities. Año has emphasized the importance of these initiatives in winning the hearts and minds of those in remote and conflict-affected areas.

Año’s education and training have also been instrumental in his success. He graduated with honors from the Philippine Military Academy in 1983 and later excelled in the International Officer Intelligence Course at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, USA, where he achieved a perfect score. He is also a graduate of the prestigious Scout Ranger Course, further solidifying his reputation as one of the Philippines’ most capable military leaders.

As he approaches his 63rd birthday on 26 October 2024, Año’s legacy continues to grow. His recent recognition as one of “Asia’s Modern Heroes” is a testament to his enduring impact on the nation. The award highlights his remarkable contributions to national security and serves as an inspiration for all Filipinos to emulate his spirit of service, bravery, and excellence.

Gen. Año remains committed to his mission of ensuring the safety and security of the Philippines, proving that his transition from rebel hunter to peace advocate is a reflection of his deep under standing of what it takes to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.