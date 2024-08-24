Zheng aims to keep winning

NEW YORK (AFP) — Zheng Qinwen is determined not to let up after becoming the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold.

The 21-year-old from Shiyan defeated Croatia’s Donna Vekic to top the podium in the Paris Olympics earlier this month on the same Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros where compatriot Li Na became China’s first Grand Slam champion in 2011.

There had been indicators earlier in the season, specifically her run to a first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January, where she fell to Aryna Sabalenka in the title match.

“Of course, it’s a really good result for me, but I had a lot of ups and downs after Australia, because I lost some motivations, I’m different in the practice,” Zheng told reporters on Friday at Flushing Meadows, as she prepared for the start of the US Open on Monday.

“And after I won the Olympic gold medal, the first thing I told to myself is I want to keep the motivation on.”

“I don’t want to let myself slip again. I really want to improve one more time in my mental side.”

“It’s how to maintain the level when you become a champion and just to keep winning, winning, winning, instead of getting relaxed and letting yourself lose easy matches.”

“If I’m able to do that, I think I will really break through some wall that I have for myself.”

There’s been limited time to prepare for the US Open since her historic Olympic triumph. She was ailing when she arrived for the tournament in Cincinnati, spending four days without practicing.