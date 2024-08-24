Yulo gets additional reward

Chooks-to-Go and Bounty honored their commitment by awarding a P3-million incentive to gymnast Carlos Yulo after clinching two gold medals in the Paris Olympics recently.

Although Yulo isn’t officially part of Bounty’s pool of athletes and endorsers, his historic stint in the French capital had brought pride and joy to sports-loving Filipinos.

Feting Yulo’s gold medals in the Summer Games, Bounty recognized his exceptional talent and dedication and joined the chorus of admirers of the latest toast of Philippine sports.

Attending the ceremony were Bounty Fresh Group Holdings chief executive officer Atty. Kenneth Cheng, vice president for Corporate Marketing and Chooks-to-Go Inc. executive vice president for Operations Patricia Cheng-Lim, chief finance officer Diane Choi, and Festival Mall manager Yvette Dizon.

Atlanta Olympics silver winner Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial, both of boxing, Yulo’s fellow Paris Olympian and fencer Samantha Catantan, and Philippine Olympic Committee marketing head Nikko Huelgas were also present in the event held last Friday at Festival Mall in Alabang.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines chief Cynthia Carrion also accompanied Yulo to the event.

“Chooks-to-Go and Bounty have always been more than just a brand; it’s a beacon of hope for Philippine sports,” Cheng-Lim said.

“We are honored to reward Carlos Yulo’s extraordinary accomplishments and are excited to share this moment with the fans who have been a crucial part of his success.”

In nearly a decade, Chooks-to-Go and Bounty have made substantial contributions to Philippine sports, including support for Special Olympics Pilipinas and recognition from the Philippine Olympian Association.

The company has also been a steadfast supporter of para athletes, notably backing the Philippine Warriors, the national wheelchair basketball team.