Yassi Pressman and seamless discoveries

The Glorietta Activity Center had a fiesta atmosphere as boutique airline Sunlight Air celebrated their 5th anniversary with its Grand Travel Fest last 3 to 5 August.

The event served not only as a platform to promote, drive immediate sales to Sunlight Air and its partners but also as a stage to unveil new Sunlight Air offers and resort partners.

A highlight of the celebration was the introduction of Sunlight Air’s brand ambassador, Yassi Pressman. She and her friends and family have always found great budget friendly vacations through Sunlight Air. It was also wonderful to see her having fun with the Sunlight Squad headed by mascot “Sky,” the adventurous eagle. The other members of the squad are, Tara the sightseer water buffalo, Coby the traveler bear and Pearl, the bubbly whale shark.

During the event, Sunlight Air also introduced its rebranded product, “Vacations by Sunlight Air,” which was known during the pandemic as the “Travel Bubble.” This improved travel package now features more partner hotels and resorts in the destinations that Sunlight Air serves. Each package typically offers roundtrip flights, accommodations, airport transfers, daily breakfast or food and beverage, and activities, though specific inclusions may vary by hotel or resort. With the tagline “Seamless Discoveries,” Sunlight Air aims to provide travelers with a hassle-free, all-inclusive vacation experience, allowing them to relax while Sunlight Air and its partner hotel and resort take care of everything.