Wanted woman intercepted in NAIA

A departing passenger bound for Los Angeles, California, was apprehended Friday evening at the departure west curbside of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 by members of the PNP Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) and the Northern NCR Maritime Police Station, RMU-NCR.

The 29-year-old female, a resident of Malolos City, Bulacan, was arrested on a warrant issued by Valenzuela City Judge Lilia Mercedes Encarnacion Aquino Gepty for allegedly violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, specifically Section 4(C)(4). The bail was set at P10,000.

The arrested passenger was placed in the custody of the Northern NCR Maritime Police Station, RMU-NCR, pending further documentation and inquest proceedings.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio Tamayo met with executive officials from the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (Aerothai) to discuss operational and administrative frameworks.

Aerothai, a state enterprise under Thailand’s Ministry of Transport, is responsible for air navigation services in Thai airspace.

The meeting aimed to explore best practices for organizing CAAP’s Air Navigation and Air Traffic Service, as well as discuss current developments in aviation and air traffic management, including drones, unmanned aircraft systems, and cross-border operations.

The CAAP and Aerothai also discussed the training of aviation professionals in accordance with the ICAO New Generation of Aviation Professionals Program and the development of datalink services to serve airlines and air navigation systems more effectively.

The meeting sought to strengthen collaboration between the two organizations and promote aviation efficiency, innovation, and safety. Capt. Tamayo expressed gratitude to Aerothai for the productive and insightful discussion.