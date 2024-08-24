UP joins Taiwanese cagefest

University of the Philippines (UP) intensifies its buildup for the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball wars by testing its mettle against top Taiwanese and Thai teams in a pocket tournament in Chinese-Taipei.

The Fighting Maroons are already in Keelung City for the 2024 Interleague Play which will run from 24 to 31 August at the Keelung Gymnasium.

UP is one of the eight teams competing in the single-round robin tournament organized by the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association.

Veterans JD Cagulangan and Harold Alarcon along with Season 86 Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez will spearhead the Fighting Maroons’ charge against Thailand’s Bangkok University, Chinese Taipei’s U22 Elite Team, Asian University Basketball Championship Representative Team, Bank of Taiwan, Changhua BLL, Taiwan Beer and the TPBL team.

UP will also field promising talents Filipino-Americans Quentin Millora-Brown, Gani Stevens and Jacob Bayla, as well as Nigerian foreign student-athlete Dikachi Udodo.

The State University cagers are on their third overseas trip after setting up training camps in Serbia and Korea.

After winning the crown in Season 84 to end a 36-year title drought, UP had back-to-back runnerup finishes.

Expectations are high once again for the Fighting Maroons following their offseason active recruitment, international exposure and with UP serving as season host.

“We are aware of the expectations and we welcome them. But our focus is for us to get better each game,” head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

The squad will fly back to Manila on 31 August to wrap up their preparation before marching into action on 7 September at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.