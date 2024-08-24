Two drug suspects nabbed in Rizal

Two individuals were apprehended in back-to-back anti-drug operations carried out by the Rizal Provincial Police Office between 23-24 August, 2024. The operations targeted high-value drug personalities and took place in Barangay San Juan, Taytay, and Barangay San Juan, Cainta.

Taytay

The first operation was conducted in Taytay in the early hours of 23 August. Officers from the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a suspect identified as "Tol," a 39-year-old resident of Bicutan, Taguig City. Authorities seized three sachets of suspected shabu, weighing approximately 30 grams and valued at P204,000. A motorcycle, cash, and personal identification documents were also confiscated.

Cainta

A few hours later, on 24 August, a separate operation was launched in Cainta. The suspect, identified as "Frederick," a 53-year-old resident of Barangay Sta. Ana, Taytay, Rizal, was apprehended. Police recovered six sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 54 grams, valued at P374,000. A .45 caliber pistol, ammunition, and marked money were also seized.

Both suspects are in custody and are facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165).