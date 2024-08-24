Tigresses seek extended streak

Undefeated University of Santo Tomas (UST) is on the prowl for a fourth straight win in a showdown against the resurging College of Saint Benilde in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge today at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The Golden Tigresses have been dominating the tournament after three starts and are looking to add the Lady Blazers to their list of victims when they meet inside the court at 10 a.m.

Led by veterans Anggge Poyos and Regine Jurado, UST crushed Far Eastern University (FEU), 25-23, 25-16, 25-13, two weeks ago to cement its hold of the solo lead.

But Tigresses head coach Kungfu Reyes warns his team of complacency.

“Slowly we’re seeing the results of our players’ hard work. But we can’t be contended with that. We need to continue enhancing our game and skills,” Reyes said.

Saint Benilde, the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association three-peat champion, is enjoying a two-game roll after dropping its first two outings.

The Lady Blazers, who beat University of the Philippines and Letran College, are tied with the Lady Tamaraws at third spot with a 2-2 slate.

On the other hand, clashing at 12 p.m. are FEU and University of the East.

The Lady Tamaraws beat Lyceum of the Philippines University in straight sets last 14 August while the Lady Warriors try to snap a two-game skid to improve their 1-2 card.

In the men’s play, repeat-seeking De La Salle University stakes its perfect record against FEU at 3 p.m.

The Green Spikers are still unscathed in four starts to maintain their seat on top of the standings.

Following closely behind are the Tamaraws with a 3-1 card.

La Salle will once again rely on young stars Rui Ventura and Eugene Gloria to lead the charge, while FEU will look to key players like Jelord Talisayan and Dryx Saavedra.

“We’ll make sure to address our lapses last game to make sure there would be no repeat of it against FEU,” Green Spikers mentor Jose Roque said.

Meanwhile, National University and Ateneo de Manila University try to end their respective slumps at 5 p.m.

The Bulldogs, who are tied with Perpetual, Letran and UST with 2-2 slates, are on a two-game skid while the Blue Eagles (1-3) look to end a three-game losing streak.