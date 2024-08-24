Taal emits 3,334 tonnes of sulfur oxide

An upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in Taal Volcano’s Main Crater Lake was observed as it emitted 3,334 tonnes of sulfure oxide within 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seimology (Phivolcs) reported on Saturday.

Phivolcs said Taal’s emission reached 1,500 meters and drifted west to southwest.

No volcanic earthquake was recorded.

Long-term deflation of the Taal caldera was observed, accompanied by short-term inflation of the general northern and southeastern flanks of the Taal Volcano Island.

Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas posed serious health and safety risks, Phivolcs warned.

Meanwhile, entry into the Taal Volcano Island, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, Phivolcs said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1 or low level or unrest.