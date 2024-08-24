STATEMENT FROM FORMER PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE 24 August 2024

Our country has never been in a more tragic state as it is today. Rights have been trampled upon and our laws, derided.

Early today, elements of the Philippine National Police Regional Office, led by Gen. Nicolas Torre lI, forced their way into the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound which resulted to a violent confrontation and the unfortunate death of one KOJC member and the requiring of immediate medical attention of many others.

We sympathize with the members of the KoJC for having become victims o political harassment, persecution, violence and abuse of authority. This certainly puts a dark stain on the hands of those involved in today's incident, led by no less than the top police official of the region.

We call on the remaining decent and patriotic mombers of our government not to allow themselves to be used and to be abusive and violent in enforcing illegal orders.

We call on all Filipinos, regardless of political persuasion, to offer prayers for peace and justice, and to spare our people of the unwarranted tension brought obout by the reign of fear and terror by people sworn to uphold the law and protect the citizens of this country.

Again, let us ask this administration how it can guarantee the preservation of the constitutional rights of our fellow Filipinos when even the most fundamental of these rights are being blatantly violated?

Rodrigo Roa Duterte