SBG to PNP: 'Protect the people, remain professional'

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go released a statement on Saturday about the pre-dawn police raid at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound, which was conducted in search of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

STATEMENT OF SEN. BONG GO

Re: 24 August 2024 pre-dawn police ops against Quiboloy

Unang-una, ako ay taus-pusong nakikiramay sa pamilya ng mga namatay at nasaktan kaninang umaga sanhi ng isinagawang raid ng kapulisan sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound sa Davao City.

Alam ko na tungkulin po ng pulis na ipatupad ang batas. Ngunit kinokondena po natin ang karahasang nangyayari dahil importante po sa atin ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino.

Full support ako sa ating uniformed personnel basta gawin niyo lang po ang inyong trabaho nang tama. Protect the people! Huwag naman overkill na may masasaktang ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino lalo na’t sa loob pa ito ng lugar ng pagdarasal.

Nakakalungkot isipin na bakit kailangang humantong sa paggamit ng dahas na ikinasawi ng dalawang kapwa tao at pagkasugat ng ilan pa ayon sa report.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, we have come a long way professionalizing and modernizing our uniformed personnel. We also successfully pushed for their salary increases and supported modernization programs during the Duterte Administration.

My consistent appeal to the PNP is for our police force to remain professional by doing your duty in accordance with the law and in a manner that fulfills your mandate to serve and protect every Filipino!

Importante rito, ayusin ninyo ang inyong trabaho! Dapat po’y walang nasaktan. Kaya nga ang lagi kong payo sa mga pulis, just do what is right — proteksyunan ninyo ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino na walang bahid ng pang-aabuso at ng pulitika!