REVIEW: ‘Un/Happy for you’ (2024) Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto and a cruel break-up

Petersen Vargas’ romantic drama deftly explores the anatomy of heartbreak. But this isn’t just any heartbreak; it’s one born out of limerence, or intense infatuation. It’s when someone becomes so dependent on another person for happiness — like oxygen — that when that person disappears, they lose themselves.

This is the poignant core of “Un/Happy for You.” Joshua Garcia stars as Juancho, a guy unable to move on from a cruel break-up with his girlfriend Zy, played by his real-life ex, Julia Barretto.

The story is set in Bicol, where Juancho and Zy unexpectedly reunite. Rather than walk away, Juancho forces them to spend time together, initially to exact revenge for the pain she caused. However, his plan backfires as his feelings for Zy resurface, especially when it’s clear she still harbors some attraction to him, despite being engaged to another guy.

Juancho is a study in obsession, much like a drug addict who relapses repeatedly. He is so blinded by his all-consuming infatuation that you can sense his fear when his texts go unanswered or when Zy leaves the room.