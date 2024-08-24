REVIEW: ‘Un/Happy for you’ (2024) Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto and a cruel break-up

Petersen Vargas’ romantic drama deftly explores the anatomy of heartbreak. But this isn’t just any heartbreak; it’s one born out of limerence, or intense infatuation. It’s when someone becomes so dependent on another person for happiness — like oxygen — that when that person disappears, they lose themselves.
This is the poignant core of “Un/Happy for You.” Joshua Garcia stars as Juancho, a guy unable to move on from a cruel break-up with his girlfriend Zy, played by his real-life ex, Julia Barretto.
The story is set in Bicol, where Juancho and Zy unexpectedly reunite. Rather than walk away, Juancho forces them to spend time together, initially to exact revenge for the pain she caused. However, his plan backfires as his feelings for Zy resurface, especially when it’s clear she still harbors some attraction to him, despite being engaged to another guy.
Juancho is a study in obsession, much like a drug addict who relapses repeatedly. He is so blinded by his all-consuming infatuation that you can sense his fear when his texts go unanswered or when Zy leaves the room.
Garcia brings such authenticity and impressive dramatic nuance to his broken character that it’s both painful and pitiful to watch. His rage, longing, agony, confusion, and irrational need to rekindle something from the past are portrayed with genuine realism.
Whether his love is genuine or simply limerent, he’s blind to the reality that Zy doesn’t value him equally. Zy, while seemingly attracted to him, sends mixed signals — hot and cold, present and absent — intensifying his infatuation. This feels more like a tale of trauma bonding rather than true love.
Vargas captures these dynamics effectively, but the film suffers from a slightly convoluted narrative, likely the result of too many influences on the screenplay. What should have been a straightforward story about a guy unable to move on becomes disjointed with its unclear perspective shifts.
Juancho is a chef at a family restaurant, and Zy is a New York-based writer. However, it’s unclear why she needs to be based in New York when, assuming she’s a website writer who can work remotely, it seems unnecessary — especially since she has yet to earn a byline.
Zy’s reasoning for leaving Juancho — that he was immature — is not supported by the flashbacks (leaving dirty clothes on the floor doesn’t make someone immature, just untidy). Glimpses into their past reveal Juancho’s passion and determination for their dream restaurant. And while they run a fledgling business together, we don’t really see the dynamics of their relationship — only the problems faced by the restaurant. This inconsistency weakens Zy’s reason for leaving him and affects the film’s narrative cohesion.
There are some gorgeous shots, with steamy scenes bathed in warm tones that evoke genuine intimacy and feeling. Vargas also utilizes old video footage to reveal Juancho and Zy’s happy days, which effectively emphasizes Juancho’s clinging to the past.
However, the film’s tonal shifts are noticeable. It works best when it focuses on drama, as Vargas clearly excels at it — not on humor, which feels contrived here. His shots of dramatic moments are inspired and enhanced by heartrending music.
Despite its flaws, Un/Happy for You is elevated by Garcia and Barretto’s strong onscreen chemistry. Casting these real ex-lovers is a clever choice, regardless of whether the audience is invested in their real-life story.
The film overall is a trenchant depiction of limerence. It’s a wake-up call for the Juanchos out there who neglect themselves and their responsibilities for someone they know they can never have. It’s a relatable theme, offering insight into the futility of chasing unreciprocated love.
The final line is anticlimactic, with Juancho telling Zy, “I’m happy for you,” despite her life being a mess (as she admitted herself). But even with its shortcomings, Un/Happy for You remains a worthwhile drama, and Garcia’s brilliant portrayal of limerence is the film’s true saving grace.
3 out of 5 stars
Playing in cinemas nationwide