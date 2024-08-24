Repatriated OFWs from Israel safe in Phl

Thirty-nine overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Israel, along with one child, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport's Terminal 3 on 23 August, 2024.

They voluntarily availed of the repatriation program offered by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Foreign Affairs, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Each worker received P75,000 in financial assistance from DMW’s action fund on arrival. Thirty-eight OFWs worked as caregivers and one was a hotel worker.

Since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October 2023, 1,147 OFWs have been repatriated. This includes 850 from Israel, 289 from Lebanon, six from the West Bank, and two from Gaza.

The Philippine government has maintained Alert Level 2 for Israel since April, after first raising the alert level in October 2023, advising that non-essential travel to Israel be postponed.

This alert level is issued when disturbances and threats from the host country pose risks to the lives and security of Filipinos.