QC feted most competitive LGU for 4th straight time

The Quezon City government won five awards, including Overall Most Competitive Local Government Unit under the Highly Urbanized Category, from the Creative Cities and Municipalities Congress 2024 organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The city government also secured high spots in the Most Competitive: Infrastructure category, and also received a Special Award from the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines for garnering the most number of intellectual property filings.

Quezon City placed second and third in the Most Competitive Innovation, and Most Competitive Resiliency award categories, respectively.

The recognitions were conferred on the local government during the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index 2024 awarding ceremony at the Manila Hotel.

“These awards affirm the excellent work of the city government for the benefit of all QCitizens,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said. She attended the event together with Business Permits and Licensing Department head Margie Mejia and City Planning and Development Department OIC Jose Gomez Jr.

“We dedicate these awards to our partners in serving the city government and to the QCitizens who have unwavering trust in the city’s ability to serve,” she added.

Belmonte said the awards will help fuel the city government’s aspiration to further uplift lives and improve the delivery of service to QCitizens.

This marked the fourth straight year that Quezon City bagged the Overall Most Competitive Local Government Unit since becoming a Hall of Famer in 2019.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Angono, Rizal was recognized as the Most Competitive Municipality in Infrastructure Pillar for 1st and 2nd Class Municipalities.

Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon and her father, Vice Mayor Gerry Calderon personally received the award.

The Calderons said the award is an important recognition of the local government’s tireless efforts to continue to develop the town’s infrastructure, which paves the way for further progress.

Mayor Calderon said the three-consecutive-year recognition attests to their continued dedication and diligent management for the continued development of the town.

“The funds from Congressman Jack Duavit, Governor Nina Ynares and the national government are being used properly in accordance with the rules of the competitiveness index,” she said.