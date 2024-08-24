PCG contains MV Mirola 1

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) declared that the marine vessel (MV) Mirola 1 has been contained and is now pursuing an administrative case against its owner, Mary Jane Ubaldo, on Saturday.

The vessel ran aground in the waters of Mariveles, Bataan, causing an oil spill on 31 July. According to Lieutenant Commander Michael John Encina, Coast Guard station commander in Bataan, Ubaldo has been summoned for adjudication.

Encina noted that the PCG is focusing on the violations committed and the vessel’s escape from the Coast Guard’s custody in Navotas. He assured that an oil spill bloom has already been managed in the area.

“Although the vessel no longer contains oil, it is part of our security measures to prevent its unauthorized departure,” Encina said.

In addition to the MV Mirola 1 incident, two other maritime mishaps occurred in Bataan last month: the motor tanker (MT) Terranova sank near Lamao Point on July 25, and MT Jason Bradley capsized due to bad weather on 27 July. Siphoning operations for MT Terranova are ongoing, while resealing and patching of manholes on MT Jason Bradley are in progress for its refloating.