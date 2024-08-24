PAOCC probes Roque’s POGO ties

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) has stated that it cannot rule out the possible involvement of former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque in the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country.

In a news forum on Saturday, PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio noted that Roque’s name had repeatedly appeared in several documents and testimonies, during inquiries on the raided POGOs in Porac, Pampanga.

“I would like to give reference to a former Cabinet official. So, Atty. Roque is a former Cabinet official. So, given the benefit of the doubt in relation to what he is saying, but then again now that his name keeps on cropping up in the documents, in the digital footprint, in the testimonial footprint,” he said.

Casio stressed that PAOCC is investigating every name that appears to be involved in the POGO operations.

“We cannot discount his possible involvement in all of these matters. I don’t believe in coincidence anymore as far as Harry Roque is concerned. His footprint is everywhere. But of course, you have to put one plus equals two to create a case, complete a case,” he added.

Casio asserted that the PAOCC has evidence connecting Roque and other individuals — including bureaucrats, tenured officers, and former government officials — to POGO activities.

“It’s one thing to investigate, it’s another thing to be able to build a case,” he said.

Casio, however, refused to confirm if Roque is under investigation by the PAOCC.

“I would defer to the Senate and as to the House with regards to the investigation,” he said.

“No comment as I will not give our aces before the public.”

In a Senate probe last month, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chief Alejandro Tengco said Roque has served as the legal counsel of the raided Lucky South 99 Corporation in Porac.

Roque repeatedly denied his involvement in any illegal POGO activities.

Casio emphasized that the PAOCC is not responsible for Roque’s name appearing in the POGO-related investigation.

“Again, we are not politically motivated. We are based on evidence. So, defer to their wisdom, in the time that they need to read through the evidence submitted by both parties, and once they are finished going through the evidence, then I am confident that they would see the argument our way,” he said.