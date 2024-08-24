Panay rebels suffer big blow

Camp Lapulapu, Cebu City — The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) in Panay suffered another significant defeat as government troops continued to deliver major blows following an encounter in Antique.

On 24 August, members of the 61st Infantry Battalion under Joint Task Force (JTF) Spear engaged in a five-minute firefight with the remnants of the NPA’s Regional Sentro de Grabidad (RSDG) and the Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-Panay) at Sitio Mapa in Barangay Culyat, Valderama, Antique.

The encounter resulted in the death of one NPA terrorist and the recovery of five high-powered firearms, including four M16 rifles, one M14 rifle, two magazines, and several rounds of ammunition.

Lt. Gen. Fernando Reyeg, commander of the Visayas Command, commended the troops saying, “This encounter underscores the unwavering dedication of our forces to sustaining security and stability in Panay. The effective response of our troops manifests our steadfast commitment to end the local communist armed conflict in the region at the soonest possible time.”

Reyeg emphasized the significance of the recent operation.

“The recovery of multiple high-powered firearms and the neutralization of yet another NPA terrorist deliver a significant blow to the terrorist group, as it further degraded their manpower and firepower capability. Rest assured there will be no letup in our efforts, and we will sustain our momentum to ensure the safety and security of our people,” he said.