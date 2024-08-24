NHA managers in full force at BPSF summit

The National Housing Authority (NHA) actively participated in the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) Agency Summit held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) recently.

NHA general manager Joeben Tai said the agency’s delegation, led by assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano, included all 17 regional managers.

“Their presence at the summit underscored the NHA’s dedication to enhancing the quality and efficiency of its housing programs, which are vital to the welfare of Filipino families in need of housing,” Tai said.

The summit, attended by government agencies and private companies, served as a platform for collaboration, sharing innovative strategies, and best practices to align services with client needs.

“As the government’s housing production arm, this summit has provided the NHA with new approaches and technologies that will improve our mandate to build homes and sustainable communities for our target beneficiaries,” Tai added.

The NHA official said the agency looks forward to leveraging the knowledge gained at the summit to establish relationships and engage in discussions that will better serve underprivileged Filipinos in their pursuit of owning a decent and affordable home.