NASA decides to keep two astronauts in space until Feb, nixes return on troubled Boeing capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has decided to keep two astronauts aboard the International Space Station until February after determining that Boeing’s troubled Starliner capsule is too risky for their return. The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will now return to Earth via a SpaceX spacecraft instead of the Starliner, which has faced multiple thruster failures and helium leaks during its mission.

The Starliner capsule, currently docked at the space station, will attempt an unmanned return in early September. NASA made the decision after months of testing and debate, with safety concerns outweighing the desire to complete the mission as planned. The delay extends the astronauts' mission, which was originally intended to be a brief test flight.

Boeing’s Starliner program has faced numerous setbacks, including software issues, parachute problems, and leaks. NASA officials maintain that they still believe in the potential of the Starliner, despite its challenges. The choice to postpone the astronauts' return, meanwhile, highlights the lingering problems Boeing needs to fix before the capsule can carry people safely.

NASA’s commercial crew program originally intended to have two U.S. companies ferry astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX has successfully conducted nine crewed missions since 2020, while Boeing has struggled to get its Starliner program on track, resulting in delays and cost overruns.

(Source: Marcia Dunn, Associated Press)