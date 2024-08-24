NAIA-T3 returns to 'comfortable' temperature

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Saturday, 24 August,ko that the air conditioning system at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 returned to a "comfortable" temperature. This was after repairs were made to the unit that had been malfunctioning.

According to the airport authority, the repairs to the defective chillers were completed at exactly 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

MIAA head executive assistant and spokesperson, Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo, stated that several areas of Terminal 3 are currently at the ideal airport terminal temperature of 23 degrees Celsius, while other areas are at 24 degrees Celsius, which is considered "comfortable."

According to the engineering team at NAIA Terminal 3, all of the chillers are currently operating as intended, and a decrease in temperature is anticipated in the coming hours.

Atty. Bendijo added that yesterday, in response to excessive operating temperatures with chillers 1, 2, and 4, the MIAA had decided to temporarily shut down the chillers as a preventive measure and to immediately determine the cause of the issue.

In order to prevent the chillers' temperature from rising, the cooling system is constantly monitored. Temperature readings are taken regularly at Terminal 3.